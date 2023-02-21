HYDE — The Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School was the site on Saturday February 12 for the 2023 Area 5 Youth and Junior High Tournament.

Clearfield had five junior high wrestlers place in the top-4 in their weight class to qualify for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) state championships in Johnstown March 3-5. Qualifying were Matthew Rowles, Sonny Diehl, Brayden Wills, Ryan Ludwig, and Matthew Peace.



Pictured left to right- Bo Aveni (11/12, 90 – 1st place), Sonny Diehl (JH, 135 – 1st place) Matthew Peace (JH, 192 – 3rd place), Brayden Wills (JH, 147 – 4th place) Matthew Rowles (JH, 82 – 1st place). Missing Ryan Ludwig (JH, 172 – 2nd place)

Seven elementary wrestlers from Clearfield placed in the top-3 in their weight and age division and qualified for the PJW state championships in Pittsburgh, March 25th-26th. Those wrestlers were Bo Aveni, Dylan Putt, Alysandra and Jocelyn Brady, Blake Rowles, Bentley Howe, and Hayes Hepfer.