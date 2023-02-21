CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Brookville boys basketball team wasn’t about to take anything for granted. Sure, the Raiders were heading into the District 9 Class 3A championship game riding a 16-game winning streak, and sure, they were facing off against Moniteau, a team that had lost three straight. But this is the playoffs. Anything can happen. (Pictured above, Brookville […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-rolls-to-win-over-moniteau-to-claim-district-9-class-3a-championship/