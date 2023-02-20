DUBOIS – T-Mobile has announced its newest retail location in Pennsylvania and its first retail store in DuBois.

The store opened for business Friday, Feb. 17, and is located in the Sandy Plaza next to Planet Fitness on Shaffer Road.

Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets and accessories that best meet their wireless needs.

It’s the first store to support Clearfield County; however, the company expects to open 10 retail locations across the state this year.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The DuBois location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our team of experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group.

“That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the United States. Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Clearfield County.”

“We’re excited to have T-Mobile in our community and as one of our newest chamber members,” said a spokesperson for the office of the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.

T-Mobile offers the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, covering over 97 percent of Americans with 5G coverage across all 50 states, all while delivering super-fast speeds to more customers than any other provider.

As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to help small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021 – a $25 million, five-year initiative that provides grants to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more.

To date, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has provided more than $425,000 in funding across 11 cities in Pennsylvania, including:

Towns with populations less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. For full details, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.

T-Mobile plans to host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 10 with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, which will be open to the public.