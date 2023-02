Kevin L. Boozer, 64, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on September 15, 1958, in Brookville, a son of the late Charles A. and Norma I. (McGarrity) Boozer. Kevin worked for the Crawford Furniture Plant until its closing and belonged to the United Furniture Workers Union. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kevin-l-boozer/