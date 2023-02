Jeffrey M. Gaston, 64 of Penfield entered into rest Feb. 16, 2023 with his family by his side. Jeff was born Dec. 14, 1958 in Spangler, PA to the late A. Edward and Donna (Ashurst) Gaston, she survives. Jeff is also survived by loving wife, Nancy (Sarnoski) Gaston, son, Edward T (Jackie) Gaston and beautiful granddaughter, Sunny of Punxsutawney, sisters […]

