GRAMPIAN – Plans for upcoming events and activities were discussed at a recent meeting of the Grampian Lions Club.

The club’s annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., at the Grampian CenClear Center.

This outdoor event will feature various stations from which children may collect items. An egg hunt will immediately follow.

Additional event details will be provided at a later date.

In addition, the club will hold a Pancake & Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, April 22, from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Grampian Fire Hall.

The breakfast will benefit the club’s service to community projects.

There are also plans for the annual Darrell Spencer Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 3 at Chetremon Golf Course, Cherry Tree.

In other business, members agreed to assist DuBois Challenger League players with one of their games this summer.

Recent donations were made to: Baskets for Lions District Convention, District 14 J Governor projects, Grampian Fire Co., Curwensville Little League (team sponsor), WPAL Fitness Center of DuBois, Laurel Hill Trout Farm/fishing derby and a local resident with medical needs.

The club is always looking for new members to help with its service to others.

For more information or questions, please call 814-277-6841 or e-mail SHYbennett@gamil.com. Or you can follow the club on Facebook.