CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Students of the Month for January.

The CCCTC’s instructors chose one morning student and one afternoon student in their program as their Student of the Month.

Each month, the CCCTC is looking to recognize a student from each program who demonstrates characteristics CCCTC wants to see in school and work.

January students were chosen because they showed great teamwork in their program area. The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs please visit at www.ccctc.edu.

A.M. Students

Pictured, in front row from left, are: David Bracken, Clearfield area; Kiersten McGarry, Philipsburg-Osceola area; Lilly Marinel, Moshannon Valley area; Emma Sones, Clearfield area; Venessamegan Griffith, Clearfield area; Ian Phillips, Philipsburg-Osceola area; and Andrew Sedlak, West Branch area.

In the back row are: Ryan Welker, Clearfield area; Haidyn Funair, Clearfield area; Devin Albright, Philipsburg-Osceola area; Ben Lombardo, Clearfield area; Derrick Mikesell, Clearfield area; Nick Thorp, Clearfield area; and Katie Thomas, Clearfield area.

Missing from photo is Josh Fulmer, Clearfield area.

P.M. Students

Pictured, from left, are: Samantha Welker, Clearfield area; Lydia Swatsworth, Curwensville area; Trenton Weld, Moshannon Valley area; Andrew Zimmerman, Moshannon Valley area; Hayley Wyandt, Moshannon Valley area; and Nicole Welker, Clearfield area.

In the back row are: Denver McGuire, West Branch area; John Myers, Philipsburg-Osceola area; Chase Irwin, Curwensville area; Michael Ball, Moshannon Valley area; Nick Wolfinger, Philipsburg-Osceola area; Devyn Suhoney, Philipsburg-Osceola area; and Haley Hawkins, Philipsburg-Osceola area.

Missing from photo are: Arianna Garcia, Philipsburg-Osceola area, and Riley Humaney, Clearfield area.