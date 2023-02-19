DUBOIS – On Monday, Feb. 20, details will be released with regards to the alleged altercation and shooting that happened during the early-morning hours Sunday at Invictus LLC in DuBois.

At approximately 12:47 a.m., city police were dispatched to Invictus, a multi-recreational center with a bar, for a gunshot victim, according to 911 scanner transmissions.

“Details about the incident, suspect, charges and an update as to the victim will be provided at that time,” states a press release issued by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

In addition to Sayers, present at the press conference will be DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark, Sheriff Michael Churner and Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly.