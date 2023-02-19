Low-back pain is a very common condition, but often the cause is unknown. Most people have significant acute back pain at least once in their lives. Usually it resolves on its own without specific treatment.

But for some people, the pain can become chronic or even debilitating, and difficult to treat. Spinal manipulation, acupuncture, massage, and yoga are complementary health approaches often used by people with low-back pain. They are all included in a longer list of treatment options recommended by the American Pain Society and the American College of Physicians for patients whose low-back pain does not improve with more conservative care. Other options include exercise, physical/occupational rehabilitation, cognitive behavioral therapy, and progressive relaxation.

Here’s what you need to know about what the science says for chronic low-back pain and some of these practices.