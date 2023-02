John “Jack” Bailey, 94, Sykesville, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Penn Highlands in DuBois. He was born November 13, 1928, in Curwensville, PA. The son of the late James & Amanda (Schindley) Bailey. He married Jean Marie (Showers), she preceded him in death in 1955. He then married Catherine “Kay” (London) in 1959, she preceded him in death […]

