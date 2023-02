Marion H. ‘Deanie’ Alvetro, 77, of Luthersburg, PA passed away on February 15, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born on May 11, 1945 to the late Marion and Josephine (Sanders) Hoover. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Robert) Gray, Nick (Crystal) Alvetro, and a step-daughter, Theresa Alvetro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathan (Heather) Alvetro, […]

