CLEARFIELD — The Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce has plans to expand with its launch of a local small business incubator program.

Its mission is “to promote and enhance the greater Clearfield business environment, stimulate our local economy and assist in the creation of a sustainable community for our residents and visitors.”

Plans involve establishment of an Entrepreneur Center in Clearfield that provides leased space for new start-ups at a reasonable cost with access to shared office equipment, a waiting area, break-room and conference room. This location also is handicap-accessible with free parking for clients.

Aside from the implementation of the incubator piece of the project, the center will also provide educational and outreach support for the service sector industry through services provided by SCORE, PennWest Clarion SBDC and Penn State, Dubois.

These entities are partnering with the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce to provide individuals and businesses with consulting services to help businesses start, grow and prosper.

The center’s grand opening will take place Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 706 River Rd., Clearfield, in the same building as wOK!w and Best Jewelers.

“We encourage folks to come check out the facility,” says Kim Bloom, Chamber director, and spread the word to those who may be thinking of starting a new business or in need of a business refresher course.

For more information about the center or rental space available to business startups, please contact the Chamber by phone at 814-765-7567.