CURWENSVILLE — The Golden Tide wrestling team will enter the post season next weekend with some momentum as they won their second match of the week to end the regular season at 11-9.

The Tide defeated a shorthanded Brockway Rover (5-10) squad 36-24 on Thursday night inside of Patton Hall.

Out of the six contested matches, the hosts went 4-2, earning two falls and two regular decisions.

The match started at 145 where the Tide’s Nik Fegert (23-1) edged the Rovers’ Colton Ross (17-8) by a 4-3 final.

The Tide then ran out to a 27-0 lead after JD Strong (4-13) at 152 and Alex Murawski (12-10) at 160 each received forfeits before Logan Aughenbaugh (27-8) at 172 and Chase Irwin (22-12) at 189 each picked up falls.

Brockway managed a fall by Seth Stewart (24-5) at 215 and received a forfeit at 285 by Gavin Thompson (28-5) to make the score 27-12 when the match headed to the lightweights.

Tide 107 pounder Austin Gilliland (19-11) edged the Rovers’ Gage Park (17-8) 7-6 to extend the Tide lead to 30-12.

There was no match at 114, essentially ensuring the Tide’s victory since the Rovers also had no one to throw out there at 127 nor 139.

Undefeated Weston Pisarchick (20-0) got a first period fall at 121 to make it 30-18.

After the Tide’s Dylan Deluccia (19-9) received a forfeit at 127, the Rovers received a fall at 133 by Parker Pisarchick (27-5) at 133 to set the final at 36-24.

There was no match at 139.

The Tide will now await the seeds to come out on Sunday afternoon at Brockway Area High School before turning all of their energy to the post season, which kicks in on Friday February 24 at Clarion University with the District 9 AA Championships.

Golden Tide Final Regular Season Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/02 & 03 @ ICC Tourney (Claysburg-Kim) 152.5 pts 5th Place

12/13 @ Juniata Valley 48 – 6 1 – 0

12/15 @ West Branch ppd. 1 – 0

12/17 @ Redbank Valley Duals Tourney

12/17 vs. Titusville 22-42 1 – 1

12/17 vs. Greenville 18 – 48 1 – 2

12/17 vs. Youngsville 48 – 15 2 – 2

12/17 vs. Kane 30 – 26 3 – 2

12/17 vs. Clarion 36 – 27 4 – 2

12/20 @ Glendale 31 – 33 4 – 3

01/03 @ Brookville 12 – 51 4 – 4

01/05 BELLWOOD-ANTIS 57 – 6 5 – 4

01/10 MO VALLEY 57 – 12 6 – 4

01/12 MT. UNION 24 – 45 6 – 5

01/13 & 14 @ IUP Winter Mayhem 34 pts. 41st place

01/18 @ West Branch 34 – 36 6 – 6 01/21 @ Bison Duals

01/12 vs. Canton 12 – 60 6 – 7

01/21 vs. Butler 3 – 69 6 – 8

01/21 vs. Saegertown 33 – 27 7 – 8

01/21 vs. Port Allegany 27 – 45 7 – 9

01/21 vs. Indiana 30 – 27 8 – 9

01/27 & 28 @ Grove City Tourney 82 pts. 8 – 9

01/31 @ Punxsutawney 47 – 29 9 – 9

02/14 REDBANK VALLEY 43 – 27 10 – 9

02/16 BROCKWAY 36 – 24 11 – 9