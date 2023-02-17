BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Brookville student allegedly threatened to bring a bomb to school on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, officers received a call around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, to respond to Brookville Jr./Sr. High School for a threat.

Police say an investigation determined that a student threatened to bring a bomb to the school and blow the school and herself up.

This student also allegedly pointed out four other students, stating he/she was going to kill them, police said.

According to police, the student is being charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

A call to Brookville Jr./Sr. High School Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni was not immediately returned.