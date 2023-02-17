<!-- wp:image {"id":492908,"width":727,"height":545,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/kerlin.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-492908" width="727" height="545"\/><figcaption>Clearfield senior\u00a0Lindsey Kerlin, front center, recently signed to\u00a0continue her tennis career\u00a0at\u00a0Penn State Behrend.\u00a0Sitting with\u00a0Kerlin\u00a0is\u00a0her dad Travis Kerlin and her tennis coach Garrett Spence.\u00a0\u00a0Standing in the back row are\u00a0Heather Prestash- Principal and Robert Gearhart- Athletic Director.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->