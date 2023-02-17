CLEARFIELD – As of Feb. 15, the Clearfield Borough Police Department has officially moved into the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.

At Thursday night’s council meeting, Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said the move went rather smoothly, and he wanted residents to be advised that the phone numbers will now be forwarded to the Lawrence Township building.

Both the Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Lawrence Township Police Department will be merged into the Clearfield Regional Police Department on March 5.

McGinnis also wanted to make residents aware of a scam in the area that involves people posing as Anderson Window representatives.

McGinnis encourages residents to ask for some sort of credential when approached, or if it seems suspicious not to hesitate calling borough police.

Council approved to purchase tactical helmets at $12,737.50 to be paid out of the Police Department Donation Fund Account, as well as to purchase wrestling mats at $5,765.20 and to purchase seven gas masks at $700 each.

It also approved to move the Police Department Donation Fund Account to the police department regionalization.

Bobbi Johnson with Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging spoke to council about obtaining a grant to restore the coffee shop area at the Dimeling Senior Residences.

The plan is to seek funding through the Keystone Historic Preservation fund, which is a dollar-for-dollar matching grant. Johnson also said that the agency is looking for ways to fundraise for the restoration as well.

She requested a letter from council showing its support so they could move forward with obtaining the grant. Council approved to draft the appropriate letter.

With the help of the letter, the agency is seeking the maximum amount of the grant, which is $100,000. Once the coffee shop is restored, it will be open to the public.

The Street Department gave an update on the truck that was supposed to receive a snowplow. Unfortunately, the truck is currently broken down.

Street Foreman Todd Kling reminded council that it’s important to replace vehicles after a good number of years, like almost over 15 years in this case.

Council members assured the Street Department that whatever is needed for the truck will be discussed in a timely manner.

Mayor Mason Strouse shared that he participated in a bus safety day at the Clearfield Area Elementary School.

He encouraged residents to remember to slow down and stop for buses and especially watch when the weather gets nicer because there will be a lot of children out and about playing as well.

In other business, council: