BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Area School District Superintendent has released a statement concerning a student who allegedly threatened to bring a bomb to school on Thursday afternoon. According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, officers received a call around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, to respond to Brookville Jr./Sr. High School for a threat. Police say an […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-superintendent-releases-statement-regarding-student-who-threatened-to-bring-bomb-to-school/