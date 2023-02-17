BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Brookville student allegedly threatened to bring a bomb to school on Thursday afternoon. According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, officers received a call around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, to respond to Brookville Jr./Sr. High School for a threat. Police say an investigation determined that a student threatened to bring a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-student-allegedly-threatens-to-bring-bomb-to-school-blow-the-school-and-herself-up/