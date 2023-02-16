KYLERTOWN – Charges were filed Wednesday against a Lemont man in connection with the alleged robbery of a Chester Hill convenience store.

Craig Steven Hauke-Miller, 35, was also charged by Clearfield state police with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, plus one summary.

Just after 7 a.m. Feb. 6, state police say Hauke-Miller jumped over the Fuel On store counter, pushing the clerk out of his way and taking $6,925 in cash.

The affidavit specifies that he took a bank bag with $6,000 in twenty-dollar bills; $315 in five-dollar bills; and $190 in ten-dollar bills, plus an additional $420 in twenty-dollar bills.

Troopers were able to review surveillance footage, which reportedly shows Hauke-Miller as he pulls what appears to be a can of mace or pepper spray from his pocket.

After he jumps over the counter, he points the mace at the clerk before grabbing her arm and pushing her out of his way to the cash drawer.

Exterior surveillance shows Hauke-Miller’s silver Dodge Dakota pickup coming and going from Fuel On multiple times prior to the alleged robbery.

At 5:16 a.m., he enters the store, plays skill games and as he cashes his winning ticket, he watches the clerk “very intently” as she retrieves his cash payout, according to the affidavit.

Hauke-Miller leaves but returns at 5:34 a.m. This time he initially remains outside to smoke a cigarette while reportedly watching the clerk as she counts money inside.

He enters the store and plays skill games until he has a winning ticket and again, as he cashes out, he reportedly watches the clerk as she handles the money.

Hauke-Miller leaves only to return at 6:28 a.m.; he leaves at 6:35 a.m. but returns at 6:41 a.m. Hauke-Miller enters the store at 7:04 a.m. and the alleged robbery takes place in one minute.

Feb. 7, state police interviewed the clerk by phone. She had showed several customers photos of the suspect, and they identified him as Hauke-Miller.

Troopers were able to positively identify the suspect as being Hauke-Miller by his driver’s license photo and due a previous arrest.

His silver Dodge truck was located in Worth Township and the cab was freshly painted black. Its bed had been removed and was cut into 11 pieces, according to the affidavit.

Its winter snow tires had metal studs consistent with markings left in the Fuel On lot. It also had a missing driver’s side fog light and a toolbox like the truck in the surveillance footage.

Feb. 15, a witness told state police that Hauke-Miller had plans of robbing the Chester Hill Fuel On for about a month. The day of the incident, he said Hauke-Miller asked for help disposing of his truck.

The witness said he helped remove the bed and paint the cab, and as Hauke-Miller transferred belongings into another vehicle, he saw Hauke-Miller with a bank bag.

Hauke-Miller’s case was listed as “inactive” in online court documents, with no preliminary hearing scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.