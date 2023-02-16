CLEARFIELD – A plea agreement for four cases against a Clearfield woman accused of fighting with police after a car accident, disorderly conduct at her home, assaulting a neighbor and using a cattle prod on another neighbor was rejected by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman during sentencing court Monday.

Bobbie Sue Yatsko, 33, has four separate cases, which were packaged together in one plea agreement for a sentence of time served, or 82 days.

After reviewing the cases, Ammerman called the plea “unacceptable” and rejected it.

The cases will be added to the trial list. Yatsko remains in the county jail.

In the first case from Jan. 5, 2022, she was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence after an accident near Clearfield Square.

According to that affidavit, the vehicle she was driving swerved from the other lane into a truck driving west. The driver tried to avoid the collision, but his truck was still hit. It spun off the roadway.

When police arrived, Yatsko was sitting on the ground, “crying and screaming loudly.”

She stated that she was following a semi when it hit the brakes, before she started to scream and cry again. She then said she didn’t remember what happened.

Her husband, Christopher, arrived on the scene and talked to her. He then asked police if he could retrieve her anxiety mediation from her vehicle.

Because the car had glass throughout it from the accident, an officer offered to help but they couldn’t find her purse.

She was placed in her husband’s vehicle due to her hysteria.

Another effort was made to secure the medication after the door of the car was pried open. This is when the officer entered the vehicle and reportedly saw an alcoholic beverage beside the driver’s seat.

When she was asked if she had been drinking, she said the can was from another time. But, as the officer spoke with her, he “could smell a strong odor of alcohol protruding from her person.”

She was asked to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test, which she protested before she finally got out.

She failed three sobriety tests and was unable to properly blow into a breathalyzer device to determine her blood alcohol content.

She was then placed under arrest but she kept “trying to pull her hands away from officers.” She continued to resist and urinated on one of the officer’s legs, according to the criminal complaint.

While they attempted to put her into the back of a police car, she “turned and spit” into an officer’s face, then when she was pushed, she began yelling and kicked another officer “in the chest and then again in the face, leaving a red mark on his face.”

Once she was at the station, she fought again with officers who tried to get her out of the vehicle.

Allegedly, she spit on one of the officers a second time. She fought and kicked as they tried to put a shackle on her leg.

At this point, she “began to bite” one of the officer’s fingers and after being shackled, then spit in the officer’s face a third time, police said.

She mocked them, yelling and refused a blood test.

In the second case from April 6, she is charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct and summary harassment.

The criminal complaint details how police were called to Yatsko’s home to investigate a domestic situation.

When they arrived, they heard a female screaming but no one would answer the door. Police were hesitant to enter because of previous encounters with several dogs living at the residence.

Christopher Yatsko eventually opened the door and was removed from the home.

“He was struggling to stand as he was stumbling around, his speech was slurred and his demeanor/motor skills were delayed and poor.”

He wouldn’t provide any answers to questions about the woman and was placed in a patrol unit.

Officers yelled for her, but she did not respond for several minutes. Police could see a 10-year-old boy in the home.

He was asked to get his mother to come to the door or put the dogs in a room. He was “upset” and didn’t comply.

Once officers entered the home, Bobbi Sue Yatsko began to scream at them. She eventually exited the residence and appeared to be “under the influence.”

She reportedly said her husband had hit her in the nose but didn’t want him arrested. She was acting “disorderly” and began to scream at the officer after which she was taken into custody.

A breathalyzer test revealed her blood alcohol content was double to legal limit, according to the complaint.

Police checked with the child to see if was injured or hurt and he was released into the custody of a relative.

The third case, involves Yatsko allegedly assaulted a neighbor on Aug. 24. A witness saw her “on top of his tenant,” punching her repeatedly while screaming, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim’s daughter told police they were driving down the street when Yatsko yelled at them as they drove by. When they got out, she accosted them saying something similar to “learn how to drive” at them.

After the daughter responded with “[expletive] you, mind your business”, Yatsko walked up the road and the “altercation began and ended in the yard.”

She is charged with simple assault and harassment for this incident.

The last case from the early morning hours of Nov. 27 involves the cattle prod.

According to that affidavit, another neighbor was outside his residence with his dogs while Yatsko was out with her dogs.

Earlier someone had called the police with a noise complaint about this particular neighbor and while they were both outside with their animals, the victim made a comment about Yatsko calling the cops on him because she had previously threatened to do so.

She began to yell and he yelled back.

“While they were arguing, the defendant reached out and electrocuted him with a cattle prod, in the area of his heart.”

The victim shoved her to the ground, as Christopher Yatsko ran over and grabbed him, ripping his shirt, he told investigators.

After he threw Christopher to the ground, Bobbi Sue Yatsko allegedly shocked him on his chest again, and in the ribs.

The victim said was able to get the weapon from her and struck her in the face. She screamed and fell to the ground. When Christopher Yatsko tried to attack him again, the victim struck him with the cattle prod.

They screamed at him before going back to their home, the victim told police.

When questioned, both Bobbi Sue and Christopher Yatsko gave conflicting stories. They explained they had a cattle prod to handle their dogs.

She is charged with misdemeanor counts of uses incapacitation device, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct for this incident.