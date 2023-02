John S. “Steve” Phillips, Sr., of Anita, passed away peacefully on 13 February 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family; following a long 6 year battle against Acute Myelodysplastic Leukemia. He was born on 7 April 1952 in Punxsutawney, the youngest son of Joseph Aloysius Phillips Sr. and Lois M. nee Stigers Phillips. His family lived […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-s-steve-phillips-sr/