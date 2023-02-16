State police at Clearfield
- State police reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for 50-year-old Chad Schwartz of Clearfield in connection with an alleged Morris Township burglary during which two ATVs were stolen on Dec. 7. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported a firearm violation occurred Feb. 13 in the 300-block of Grandview Road in Ferguson Township. According to a station-issued news release, 44-year-old Kenneth S. Matthews of Clearfield was found to have an active Protection from Abuse order against him and in possession of a firearm. Matthews is prohibited from having a firearm, troopers say, and was also found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Matthews was lodged in county jail on active warrants and additional pending charges.
- State police responded to an alleged assault Feb. 13 on Walnut Street in Decatur Township. The victim was transported by ambulance to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital. Charges were filed against 24-year-old Austin Swortwood of Osceola Mills as a result of the incident.
- State police received a report of assault Feb. 14 on Eliza Street in Houtzdale Borough. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Feb. 13 at Lawrence Park Village. According to a department-issued news release, information was received about a disorderly male who was possibly under the influence. Upon arrival on-scene, contact was made with 30-year-old Justin Martin of Woodland whom was wanted on numerous warrants. Allegedly, he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, taken into custody and found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin was housed in county jail on warrants and a probation detainer. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Feb. 13 on Bowmans Hill Road. According to a department-issued news release, information was received about a female passed out in her vehicle. Upon arrival, it was found that the female was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. Various drug and drug-related items were also found in her vehicle.