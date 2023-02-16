SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT/D9) — After a difficult, injury-filled outdoor season, Bryan Dworek took out his iPhone, created a new folder in his notes and punched in a number. He typed: 7.40. That was the distance in meters the Brookville graduate hoped to reach in the long jump for the Slippery Rock University track and field team. (Pictured above, Brookville […]

