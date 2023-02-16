CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Borough Police Department has moved into the Lawrence Township police station at 9114 Clearfield Curwensville Hwy.

Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township officers will work together while the regional department is finalized.

Both departments can still be reached by calling their respective phone numbers: Clearfield Borough, 814-765-7819 and Lawrence Township 814-765-1647, or by calling county control at 814-765-1533 for non-emergency calls and 911 to report all emergencies.

The Clearfield Regional Police Commission expects to have the merger finalized in the next couple of weeks.