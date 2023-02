JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation is looking for applicants for our 2023 Stroup Family Nursing Scholarships. A generous donation from the Stroup family towards nursing education has enabled the funding of two scholarships. 1 – $1,000 ASN Scholarship will be awarded to an individual entering their first year of the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) […]

