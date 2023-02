Sara Geraldine “Gerry” (Sebring) Miller, age 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA. She was born to the late Wayne and Esther (Dickey) Sebring on January 13, 1932, in Knox Dale, PA. Gerry graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the class of 1949. She went on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sara-geraldine-gerry-sebring-miller/