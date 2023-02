Richard Glenn Boddorf, 90, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday evening, February 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on November 28, 1932, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Irvin C. and Hazel C. (McDevitt) Boddorf. Glenn served his country during the Korean […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-glenn-boddorf/