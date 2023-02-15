HARRISBURG – More than $400,000 in grants is being awarded to fire and emergency responders that service the 73rd Legislative District, which is represented by state Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria).

“These companies all applied for support through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program,” Kephart said.

“The talented men and women who serve our communities as volunteer emergency responders are there for us in our time of greatest need and are deserving of all the financial support we can give them.”

State-wide, more than $31 million in grants is being awarded to 2,336 applicants. The funding may be put toward constructions savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction, as well as facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach and recruitment and retention efforts.

Here is the list of grant recipients in Kephart’s district:

BJW Volunteer Fire Company – $12,106.88

Carrolltown Fire Engine Company – $13,089.40

Clearfield EMS – $10,000

Clearfield Fire Department. – $13,089.40

Columbia Volunteer Fire Company- $12,106.88

Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey – $12,106.88

Glendale Fire Department – $12,352.51

Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Department -$11.861.25

Grassflat Volunteer Fire Company- $12,598.14

Grampian Penn Bloom VFC – $12,598.14

Hastings Area Ambulance – $10,000

Hastings Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $15,000

Hope Fire Company (Northern Cambria) – $15,000

Houtzdale Fire Company No. 1 – $13,335.03

Houtzdale-Ramey Ambulance – $10,000

Irvona Fire Company – $12,598.14

Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Services – $10,000

John Carroll Area EMS – $10,000

Karthaus Ambulance Service – $10,000

Karthaus VFC – $12,106.88

Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $15,000

Glen Richey Station 7 Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company (Glen Richey) – $11,163.

Madera Ambulance Service – $10,000

Madera Fire Company – $12,598.14

Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 $14,563.18

Moshannon Valley EMS – $10,000

Mountain Top Fire Company Sandy Ridge – $22,598.14 (fire and EMS combined)

Nicktown Fire Company – $13,335.03

Patton Fire Company No. 1 – $15,000

Pine Glen Fire Company – $13,826.29

Spangler Fire Company – $15,000

Reliance Fire Company Philipsburg Fire Department – $8,535

Rescue Hose & Ladder Company Curwensville – $25,000 (fire and EMS combined)

Veterans Ambulance Service – $10,000

Westover Fire Company – $13,089.40

Winburne Fire Company No. 1 – $12,598.14

The 73rd District consists of the following municipalities: in Cambria County, the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll, and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton; and in Clearfield County, the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward, and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.