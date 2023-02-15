DUBOIS — The long season has been a grind for the Clearfield Lady Bison. Some great moments, and some struggles, but the team pushed forward and saw success. That success had one final game in the 2022-2023 campaign, that coming on the road against the DuBois Lady Beavers.

Despite an early lead, the Lady Bison faltered as the game progressed, leading to a 39-25 loss, ending the regular season on a tough note.

The Lady Bison saw their five starters play the entire game, and would play hard for the entire 32 minutes. After getting out to an early 8-6 lead to start the night, things took a change in the second quarter. Clearfield struggled to get into the basket, while also having untimely turnovers. That allowed DuBois to roll back into the game, putting up 12 points in the second to take a two-possession lead into halftime, 18-13.

Clearfield would not put up more than nine points in a quarter, while DuBois would pull away in the long run.

Mia Helsel led the Lady Bison with 13 points, which also ended up as the game-high, while the Lady Beavers had Alexa Pfeafer led the Lady Beavers with 11.

With the regular season now complete, Clearfield finishes their schedule with a 10-12 record. They now must wait to hear if they will compete in the playoffs.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 8 5 3 9 – 25

Dubois 6 12 11 10 – 39

Clearfield – 25

Hannah Glunt 2 1-4 6, Alayna Winters 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Walker 1 2-2 4, Riley Ryen 0 0-0 0, Mia Helsel 4 2-4 13. TOTALS 8 5-10 25.

Dubois – 39

Rylee Werner 2 0-0 4, Kam Fontaine 3 0-0 6, Madison Rusnica 1 1-4 3, Teegan Runon 1 0-0 3, Bree Weible 0 0-0 0, Abbie McCoy 4 0-0 8, Alexa Pfeafer 3 2-2 11, Gabby Orzecneski 1 0-0 2, Maddi Orzecneski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 16 3-6 39.