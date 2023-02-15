HYDE — The start of the 2022-2023 season was a showdown between two local teams. One had an established staff, while the other had a reworked staff that was filled with potential. The year began with the Curwensville Golden Tide and the Clearfield Bison dueling it out in Patton Hall, with the Bison taking the win 56-39. Since then, both teams have become more cohesive, have gone through highs and lows, with each looking ahead to potential post-season success. But, before then, the two would come together for the second time on Tuesday night, this time for a Valentine’s Day showdown inside the Bison Gymnasium.

It appeared to be a game that would be two teams battling tight, and down to the final basket. Instead, it was a game that saw dominance early, often, and a victory in hand well before the final buzzer. The Bison put on a clinic, cruising out to a 69-39 win that no one truly anticipated.

Just exactly how dominant was Clearfield? In the first quarter, Clearfield’s offense saw six players add points, with six of those shots coming from well into three-point territory.

When Clearfield’s Cole Miller got hot, fresh off becoming the all-time scoring leader for the school, everyone followed suit. Clearfield put up six shots from deep range in the first quarter, while defensively the entire squad would prevent Curwensville from penetrating into the paint, forcing some lower-percentage shots. After eight minutes, Clearfield held a decisive 26-5 advantage, something both Tide coach Josh Tkacik and Bison coach Nate Glunt never expected.

What wasn’t expected was that the second quarter would go just like the first.

Despite Miller being held to just a single trey, the Bison would put up another 26 points. Andon Greslick led the scoring in the second, adding in eight of his game-high 16 points. Add in Morgen Billotte and Braison Patrick, the three combined for 21 of the 26 points. Heading into halftime, Clearfield held a 52-13 lead. Clearfield’s dominance in the first half meant a running clock for the final 16 minutes.

Greslick was joined in double figures by Miller (13) and Billotte (12). Both would see little time in the second half, giving the younger players an opportunity to get valuable minutes.

Curwensville had a better second half, putting up 26 points, but it was a moot effort after struggling in the first two quarters. Both Dan McGarry and Grant Swanson led the Tide in scoring with 11 points each.

Both teams have one final game in the regular season, with each happening on Wednesday night. Curwensville (8-13) will face Juniata Valley inside Patton Hall, a game that was postponed two different times because of weather. Clearfield (15-6) will host Dubois in the Bison Gymnasium for their season finale.

Tip-off for both contests will be approximately 7:30 p.m. following junior varsity action.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 5 8 14 12 – 39

Clearfield 26 26 8 9 – 69

Curwensville – 39

Andrew Wassil 1 0-0 2, Louis Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Dan McGarry 4 2-3 11, Grant Swanson 4 0-1 11, Davis Fleming 2 0-0 5, Chandler English 0 1-2 1, Hunter Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Ty Colton 1 1-2 3, Parker Wood 3 0-0 6, Ayden Sutika 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 4-8 39.

Clearfield – 69

Cole Miller 5 0-0 13, Andon Greslick 6 0-0 16, Morgen Billotte 4 1-3 12, Braison Patrick 4 0-0 9, Anthony Lopez 2 0-0 4, Luke Pallo 1 0-0 2, Braylen Way 1 0-0 2, Kam Kushner 2 0-0 4, Kai Lynch 1 0-0 3, Ev Maines 1 2-2 4, Brian Owens 0 0-0 0, Parker Collins 0 0-0 0. 27 3-5 69.