William Charles “Billy” Cribbs age 67 of Westville (Brockway, Pa) passed away peacefully in his home with family on February 10, 2023 following a brief but hard fought battle with illness. Born in Quantico, VA on a Marine Base to parents William (Bill) Cribbs who survives and Hazel Eileen (Kroh) Cribbs who precedes him in death. Billy had two sisters: […]

