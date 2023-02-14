BROCKWAY — No matter how any game has gone this season for the Curwensville Lady Tide, every time they stepped on the hardwood they would never give up. Whether it was a tight game, or the running clock was in effect, they would battle. This year, with a new coaching staff, new schemes, it was a year of rebuilding, but no quit. After 21 games, the season had finally drawn to a close with a finale travel night against the Brockway Lady Rovers.

This game would showcase exactly the fight that Curwensville showed all season, as the Tide would fight right up to the end, making it a close game as the minutes ticked away. At the final buzzer, it was the Lady Rovers that took care of business, ending Curwensville’s season with a 56-49 loss that could be considered the best effort the visitors showcased all season. It was their highest scoring output on the season.

The night started quickly with the home squad, rushing out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. The Rover’s Madelyn Schmader got out to a quick start, putting up half the points in the opening quarter.

That momentum moved quickly into the second quarter, as her scoring spilled over to her teammates. After one half of play, Brockway took a 35-17 lead. Schmader would lead her team with 16 points, which ultimately ended up tying for game-high statistics. She would be one of three Lady Rovers that finished in double figures, as Kalina Powell and Mallory Smith accounted for 13 and 10 points, respectively.

However, that halftime lead suddenly was in jeopardy.

Curwensville’s tenacity would be on full display in the remaining 16 minutes. The third quarter for Curwensville was much like the first quarter for Brockway, as only a couple scorers would account for the points. Addison Butler got hot in the third, as she would account for over half the scoring in the quarter, just like Schmader in the first. Butler finished with a matching game-high 16 points.

Suddenly, it was a game, and the Lady Rovers were in a tight spot.

The fourth quarter could be summed up as a comeback that ended up just short. The Tide would have five of their seven players put up points in the final quarter, and needed every bit of it. Brockway was forced to foul as the Lady Tide would get the lead, but being put at the line gave Brockway chances at rebounds. Eight opportunities at the free throw line for Curwensville meant opportunities for free points, but only four of those shots would go in.

Brockway would manage to get just enough points to stay ahead of Curwensville as the game drew to a close. The Lady Tide would put up 19 points in the final stanza, while holding the Lady Rovers to just seven. Curwensville’s struggles at the line were consistent through the game, as they barely finished above .500 at the stripe, shooting 13-for-23.

Along with Butler, Karleigh Freyer made it to double figures with 12 points.

In her first season as Lady Tide head coach, Dawna Wheeler’s season came to a close with a record of 1-21.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 8 9 13 19 – 49

Brockway 16 19 14 7 – 56

Curwensville – 49

Skylar Pentz 3 1-2 7, Jaiden Weber-Herring 1 0-0 3, Addison Butler 6 3-4 16, Karleigh Freyer 3 6-10 12, Janelle Passmore 1 3-5 5, Brooklynn Price 3 0-2 6, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17 13-23 49.

Brockway – 56

Sophia Schmader 3 0-0 6, Mya Freemer 1 0-0 2, Rheanna Spinda 4 0-0 8, Mallory Smith 5 0-0 10, Kalina Powell 8 0-0 13, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhaala 0 1-2 1, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 6 3-4 16. TOTALS 29 4-6 56.

Lady Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/05 CLEARFIELD 20 – 48 0 – 1

12/09 & 10 @ Philipsburg-Osceola Tourney

12/09 vs. Harmony 39 – 44 0 – 2

12/10 vs. Mo Valley 27 – 47 0 – 3

12/13 MO VALLEY 21 – 35 0 – 4

12/16 @ Glendale 14 – 71 0 – 5

12/20 @ Bellwood-Antis 17 – 80 0 – 6

12/27 @ Clearfield 22 – 64 0 – 7

01/03 @ Juniata Valley 11 – 65 0 – 8

01/06 @ Williamsburg 12 – 75 0 – 9

01/09 WEST BRANCH 21 – 46 0 – 10

01/12 @ Harmony 28 – 50 0 – 11

01/13 @ Mt. Union 25 – 55 0 – 12

01/19 @ Mo Valley 36 – 58 0 – 13

01/23 GLENDALE 17 – 59 0 – 14

01/26 BELLWOOD-ANTIS 32 – 92 0 – 15

01/27 @ Brookville 24 – 56 0 – 16

01/30 JUNIATA VALLEY 15 – 55 0 – 17

02/01 HARMONY 43 – 37 1 – 17

02/02 WILLIAMSBURG 16 – 79 1 – 18

02/06 @ West Branch 29 – 70 1 – 19

02/09 MT. UNION 36 – 63 1 – 20

2/13 @ Brockway 49 – 56 1 – 21