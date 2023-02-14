CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced on Tuesday, February 14, that she is transitioning to a new role with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) office as President-in-Residence and CEO for PennWest Investment. She will begin the transition now and will assume the role full-time on July 1, 2023, at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-dr-pehrsson-leaving-pennwest-for-new-state-system-role/