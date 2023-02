CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarksburg man lost his life in a fatal car crash on Sunday afternoon on State Route 286, in Center Township, Indiana County. According to Indiana-based State Police, around 4:01 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, the victim, identified as 63-year-old Kevin A. Eisaman, of Clarksburg, was driving a 2020 Hyundai Tucson on State Route 286 […]

