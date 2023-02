Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight. A tasty treat for any occasion and so easy to make! Ingredients 1 – 16-1/2 oz. tube refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough 1 – 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened 1 cup confectioners’ sugar 1 – 12 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided 3 cups cold 2% […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-chocolate-chip-cookie-delight/