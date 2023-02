James E. Bennett, 87, of Mahaffey, passed away Friday February 10, 2023, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. He was born June 18, 1935, to Sanor and Alma Bennett in Mahaffey. Jim was a member of the Mahaffey Christian Missionary Alliance Church He was a retired coal miner working for several local coal companies. Jim enjoyed hunting, riding dirt bikes and […]

