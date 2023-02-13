Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Bigler Avenue to check the welfare of a male. While en route, officers were cancelled as he had been contacted and determined to be okay.
- Police stopped a vehicle along West Front Street for a traffic violation, and located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The vehicle was then impounded, and a search warrant was executed on the vehicle allegedly resulting in the discovery of methamphetamine.
- Police responded to a noise complaint along Bigler Avenue.
- Police attempted to stop a vehicle along McBride Street. However, it reportedly fled along Zimmerman Avenue; the driver then fled on foot. Police located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which was impounded for a search warrant to be obtained. As a result, police allegedly located a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and items used to manufacture and distribute controlled substances. Charges are currently pending against the known driver.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report Feb. 5 concerning the negligence of a caregiver on Woodland Road in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, a hospice patient was to be in the care of Kimberly McMasters, 43, of Clearfield; however, care allegedly wasn’t being provided. Charges were subsequently filed against McMasters for neglect of care-dependent person, a misdemeanor of the second-degree.