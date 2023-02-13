CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors recently held its annual reorganization meeting for 2023.

Appointed as board officers for the coming year were Jeb Soult as chairman, John Harpster as vice chairman and Lisa Conrad as board secretary.

Board members also noted the passing in December of board member Bill Williams and shared that he was a great advocate for his hometown of Curwensville as well as those in need throughout Clearfield County.

During the annual meeting, board members discussed the overall status of the charitable foundation and noted the growth the organization achieved during 2022.

Most notable, the charitable foundation saw donations totaling over $2.1 million dollars with distributions going out to communities and individuals in Clearfield County, totaling $245,950 through community grants, scholarship awards, annual distributions from endowment funds and special requested distributions.

The organization also saw several new scholarship funds established during 2022 and there are several endowment and scholarship funds that are currently in the process of being established for 2023.

The organization also introduced an online application system for the community grant program during 2022 that is being expanded to include scholarships in 2023.

Soult stated: “We are very pleased to report another positive year of growth for the Charitable Foundation. During 2022, we were able to award community grants for projects in the Clearfield and DuBois areas, as well as significant grants to projects in Winburne and Houtzdale for emergency services projects, Curwensville for inclusive playground equipment and in Osceola Mills to help the community library, historical foundation, the Methodist Church, and the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company.

“Through grants, scholarships and annual allocations, the Charitable Foundation was able to award almost a quarter of a million dollars to Clearfield County communities.

“The Charitable Foundation looks forward to an exciting and active year in 2023 with new endowments and scholarship funds that will be announced as soon as they are finalized.”

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken added: “The Charitable Foundation Board greatly appreciates our individual clients, families and organizations that have set up endowment and scholarship funds with us.

“We are always available to meet with anyone who is interested in setting up an endowment or scholarship fund to benefit their community or a particular organization.

“We are also available to assist local attorneys, accountants and financial advisors as they work with their clients on estate planning and wills.”

Anyone interested in learning about the Charitable Foundation should visit the Web site at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.

Secure online donations to any of the Charitable Foundation endowment or scholarship funds can be made through the Web site or by check made payable to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, with the fund name written in the memo line, and mailed to Clearfield Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.