CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – In recent years, a particular genre of video has been making the rounds on YouTube. These videos follow a common script–showing screenshots of flirtatious messages between an adult man and someone claiming to be a teenager. The conversations gradually become more explicit, as the man and the supposed teenager arrange to meet for sex. Usually, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/814-pred-hunters-the-rise-of-predator-hunting-in-western-pennsylvania/