HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the legislative session picks up, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a host of changes to the state’s cannabis laws that would expand who is eligible for a medical marijuana card and increase protections against DUI charges for patients, among other proposals. (Photo: The Pennsylvania legislature is considering everything from expanding who can get medical marijuana to full […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/5-ways-pa-s-marijuana-laws-could-change-in-2023/