HYDE — Youth wrestlers from Clearfield recently participated in the Central PA Keystone Junior Wrestling League championships.

Clearfield hosted the 16 team tournament on Sunday February 5 that consisted of 528 wrestlers from across the region.

Placing in the top 4 for the Bison were: pictured in front, left to right:

Ally Brady 4th, Daxon Danver 1st, Blake Rowles 1st, Reid Hodanish 4th, Jaxon Squires 4th, Sawyer Gilliland 3rd

Back row, left to right: Christian Schenck 1st, Landon Rowles 4th, Tucker Bloom 4th, Curtis Putt 42nd, Hayes Hepfer 2nd, Dylan Putt 2nd, Colton Smolko 4th, Bentley Howe 2nd