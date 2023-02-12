CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Elks have announced the winners of its 2022-23 essay contest.

Pictured with Elks Exalted Ruler Paul McDermott, are:

Allianna Sykes, sixth-grade winner from Curwensville Area Elementary;

Brianna Picard, seventh-grade winner from Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Leah Radaker, eighth-grade winner from Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School;

Ellary Price, fifth-grade winner from DuBois Central Catholic;

Also, pictured are Susan Williams, Clearfield Elks essay chairperson and Elks National Foundation co-chair, and Les Mann, Elks National Foundation chair and trustee.

Challenging young, inquisitive minds to explore American values “What is your American Dream?” was the theme for the 2022-23 Grand Lodge Americanism Essay Contest.

Four separate divisions for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students encouraged 10- to 13-year-old students to thoughtfully consider American values and appreciate the blessings and responsibilities of citizenship.

The contest starts with the Local Lodges, progresses through District and State levels and ends with the naming of National Winners at the Grand Lodge Session in July 2023.

Nationally, first-place, second-place and third-place authors in each division will receive monetary awards of $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively.

Many Lodges, Districts and State Associations also provide various forms of recognition to their respective winners at the local level; the Clearfield Lodge awarded $50 to each grade winner.

The essay contest allows the Elks to promote Americanism in local communities.