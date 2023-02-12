BROOKVILLE – Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that six new members have joined its board of directors.

New members include Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home), Janine Strohm (Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library) and Thomas Troutman (The House of Healing Wellness Center).

In addition to the new board members, Jackie Torkeo, Colors of the Forest RV Resort & Campground, was re-elected for a second term.

Each of these board members bring with them a unique perspective, innovative ideas, diverse expertise and a shared passion for their community.

The mission of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is to stimulate the economic climate of the area, promote membership businesses and assist with civic activities, which enhance the quality of life of its community.

For information about the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce or to learn how to get more involved in your community, stop in or give the office a call.

The staff would love to meet you. Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 100 Franklin Ave., and online at www.BrookvilleChamber.com.