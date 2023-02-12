TROUTVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that work to replace a Clearfield County bridge begins Monday, Feb. 13.

The bridge spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville. Built in 1933, the existing structure is 17 feet long and carries an average of almost 1,200 vehicles daily.

Preliminary work includes clearing and grubbing the site to allow for utility relocation. All preliminary work will take place off the roadway and will not impact traffic.

Work on a temporary roadway is tentatively scheduled to begin during the first week of April.

Once preliminary operations are complete, traffic will use the temporary roadway to move past the work zone. Temporary stop and yield signs will be installed, and traffic will alternate across the temporary roadway for the duration of the project.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Overall work includes demolition of the existing arch culvert, construction of its replacement precast reinforced concrete box culvert, drainage improvements, guiderail installation and approach paving.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $1.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

