ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details on a theft of a catalytic converter in Eldred Township. PSP Marienville are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup that occurred on February 4, 2023, around 3:00 a.m. at a location along Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County. According […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-release-details-on-catalytic-converter-theft-in-eldred-township/