CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant is offering their Valentine’s Day Specials on Saturday, February 11. You can also order from their fine-dining menu! Valentine’s Day menu is offered on the following days: Saturday, February 11 Sunday, February 12 Tuesday, February 14 Friday, February 17 Saturday, February 18 Sunday, February 19 They will not be accepting reservations; it’s on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-stop-at-cousin-basils-today-for-their-valentines-day-specials/