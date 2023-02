Norman Eugene Reed, 88, of Henderson Township, Reynoldsville, passed away February 9, 2023, at home. He was born on July 24, 1934 in Punxsutawney the son of the late Donald and Arveda (Sprague) Reed. On April 12, 1958, he married his beloved wife Sarah Mae (Strouse) Reed, they enjoyed sixty-three years of marriage prior to her death on July 10, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/norman-eugene-reed/