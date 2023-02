Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills. He was a member of the Vision Hill First Church […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marvin-f-wadding/