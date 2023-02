Homer Edward Hand Jr., 84, DuBois, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born February 14, 1938, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Wilda (Kiel) and Homer Edward Hand Sr. On May 4, 1962, he married his wife of 60 years, Patricia Ann “Pat” Deiaco. She survives and lives in DuBois. Homer graduated from the […]

