CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Ligonier man accused of trying to solicit sex from a member of an online watch group whom posed as a teenage girl was scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Todd D. Guldenschuh, 37, was charged by Assistant Chief Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough police with felony criminal […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gant-ligonier-man-accused-of-trying-to-solicit-sex-from-online-watch-group-posing-as-teen-waives-hearing/